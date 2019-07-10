Practice water safety this summer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is here and everyone is headed for the water, but it’s important to stay safe. Dr. Joseph Allen of Premier Physician Network joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with tips on staying safe whether you’re taking a dip in the pool or in the ocean.

He says you should never swim alone, don’t mix alcohol and swimming, use life jackets in open water, and keep a close eye on children.

“Kids, sometimes, are used to touching the bottom of the pool or being able to stand up. You may not be able to do that out in the open water, so you can get into a little danger with that. Just make sure you’re monitoring, that you’re comfortable with it, and that your little ones are comfortable as well,” he says.

The most important thing is to be aware of your surroundings, especially if you’re out in a big body of water like the ocean.

