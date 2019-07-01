Practice fireworks safety this Fourth of July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Asst. Chief Nicholas Hosford of the Dayton Fire Department joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss fireworks safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“In the city of Dayton, fireworks are illegal to set off, and even equally important to that is fireworks should never be set off in any sort of populated area. The likelihood of that firework either impacting a citizen or landing on a car, house, garage, and starting a fire,” he said.

Emergency rooms often see an influx of injuries from something that seems as safe as a sparkler.

“Glass melts at 900 degrees. When you light a sparkler and hand it to your three- or four-year-old, that’s burning in excess of 1200 degrees. The likelihood if they bump into anyone is that they will have second- or third-degree burns,” Asst. Chief Hosford said.

He goes on to say that the safest way to see fireworks is by going to commercial events where such things are handled by professionals.

If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, consider these safety tips:

Never allow children to ignite fireworks

Always use adult supervision

Never attempt to re-light any fireworks

Keep a garden hose or bucket nearby

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eye wear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hand

Never light them indoors

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

