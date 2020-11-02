Polling locations prepare for voters come Election Day

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As the state approaches Election Day, local boards of election are readying polling places with the same precautions put in place for early voters. However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio is there any danger in voting?

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said it shouldn’t prevent anyone from voting but for everyone to continue being mindful about CDC guidelines while at the polls.

Gov. Mike DeWine has echoed this sentiment regarding wearing masks and social distancing while at the polls. Going as far as to say that not wearing masks is the likely cause of the uptick in cases across the state.

Colon said that their isn’t definitive proof that not wearing masks is the cause, contact tracing more often finds outbreaks take place at events where people relax and take off their masks and stop socially distancing.