Politicizing Issues: Divisiveness of the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Republicans and Democrats have accused each other of making the pandemic a political concern rather than a health concern.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how divisive the pandemic has become.

“I think had the President really approached this in more of a unifying fashion, I think that it would have helped,” he said. “There’s a way that presidents often respond to these difficulties and it’s with a unifying voice. President Trump really doesn’t…that’s just not him. That’s not how he approaches leadership and I think we see some results from that right now.”

Dr. Smith feels that if health departments and government leaders collectively had been on the same page in the early stages of the pandemic, it may have helped the situation.

“Right now we find ourselves in a culture that’s very suspicious of authority, whether that’s political authority, whether that’s medical authority, whether it’s educational authority, whatever it may be,” he said. “That’s bleeding into a lot of different areas.”