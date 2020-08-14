Politicization of developing the COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The way we talk about the coronavirus pandemic can sometimes shift the focus from health to politics. Earlier this week, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Putin called it a victory for Russia, and even the vaccine’s name, “Sputnik V,” is a direct nod to the Space Race.

Dr. Glen Duerr, an Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the politicization that comes with developing this vaccine.

“Russia has long sought a return to the top table in international relations, really since the early 1990s with the fall of the Soviet Union,” said Dr. Duerr. “Calling this a ‘Sputnik V’ moment echoes back to 1957 when the Soviet Union launched the first satellite into space.”

He believes Russia may have jumped the gun in order to grab positive headlines and that the health of those who take the vaccine before it is properly tested could potentially be at risk.