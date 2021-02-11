Political professor weighs in on 3rd day of Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Thursday was the last day for House Managers to present evidence to prove that former President Donald Trump incited a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dr. Sean Wilson, a professor of political science and law at Wright State University, said that one way to look at Thursday’s proceedings is as an attempt to damage the reputation of Trump. He said the lawyers that create the scripts being read know what journalists will pick up on and are using that to put Trump in a “box.”

At this time, impeachment doesn’t seem likely. A two-thirds vote is required and Democrats have only convinced a handful of Republicans to vote for the impeachment of Trump.

Wilson believes that senators from both sides know they can’t drag this trial on forever, and because of that, it should be settled sometime soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS