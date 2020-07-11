Political impact of Supreme Court’s ruling on President’s tax documents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Congress cannot obtain the President’s tax documents, for now, but he is not immune from Manhattan’s district attorney from getting his taxes.

Dr. Marc Clauson with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about the political impact of the rulings.

“There’s already a precedent regarding the records for a president with regard to a Congressional investigation. They went all the way back to Aaron Burr in the early 1800s to find this. They say that yes, Congress can subpoena the president’s records but the president can oppose it with a privilege of president because he’s a sitting president and that would violate separation of powers issue,” said Dr. Clauson.

However, the state court had never heard a case like this.

“In this case, a state wanted to subpoena his records as a private citizen regarding a private tax issue,” Dr. Clauson continued. “It’s not clear what they wanted the records for, the subpoena wasn’t completely clear about that, which is a little bit iffy.”

The Supreme Court ruling returns the case to lower courts.