Political expert weighs in on Trump’s legal team’s arguments

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Day four of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial saw his legal team defending him against claims that he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — and they made their closing argument in just three hours.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said the big takeaway is whether Trump’s legal team raised the right questions with Republican senators. Smith thinks they did.

Smith also thinks that the question of whether selective editing was used when showcasing the events unfold on Jan. 6 is an important one.

As far as whether the proceedings are damaging to Trump — Smith said even with a likely acquittal, it definitely made an impact. He said it will be six months to a year before we see the full breadth of the damage though.