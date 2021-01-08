Political expert weighs in on likelihood of impeachment, use of 25th Amendment

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Hours after the Capitol riot ended, President Donald Trump condemned the actions of his supporters but some lawmakers are saying he was too slow to react — now pushing for him to be removed from office with the 25th Amendment.
Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said that as things stand impeachment won’t happen before he leaves office and he feels like Democrats have the wrong motivations for invoking the 25th Amendment.
Not only does Clauson think they have the wrong motives, but the 25th Amendment requires the cooperation of both the Vice President and the Cabinet. With that in mind, Clauson feels like the push to get Trump out earlier is politically driven.
Clauson adds that Vice President Mike Pence is unlikely to go along with invoking the 25th Amendment solely because of how divisive it is.
