Political expert weighs in on likelihood of impeachment, use of 25th Amendment

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Hours after the Capitol riot ended, President Donald Trump condemned the actions of his supporters but some lawmakers are saying he was too slow to react — now pushing for him to be removed from office with the 25th Amendment.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said that as things stand impeachment won’t happen before he leaves office and he feels like Democrats have the wrong motivations for invoking the 25th Amendment.

Not only does Clauson think they have the wrong motives, but the 25th Amendment requires the cooperation of both the Vice President and the Cabinet. With that in mind, Clauson feels like the push to get Trump out earlier is politically driven.

Clauson adds that Vice President Mike Pence is unlikely to go along with invoking the 25th Amendment solely because of how divisive it is.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS