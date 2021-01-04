Political expert weighs in on Georgia’s runoff, Congress certifying votes

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Americans are preparing for two major political moments in the next couple of days — Georgia’s runoff election and Congress certifying the Electoral College’s votes.
Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said Georgia’s runoff election could potentially swings things in the Democrats favor if both Senate seats are won. Largely, the election will determine what President-elect Biden can do once in office.
Smith said Wednesday’s vote certification is unlikely to change anything about the election results. A majority of either party in Congress would be required to set aside the votes of state’s electors, which is something that will likely not happen.
