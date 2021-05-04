Political expert weighs in on Dayton’s mayoral race

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Former fire chief Rennes Bowers, former mayor Gary Leitzell, and current city commissioner Jeffrey Mims are all running for Dayton’s mayor in Tuesday’s primary election.

Leitzell having had the job once before could give him a leg up over the competition, but regardless of who gets it, Dr. Lee Hannah, associate professor of political science at Wright State University, believes being Dayton’s mayor is a credible stepping stone.

“There are really interesting implications here. You can argue that Mayor Whaley looks to be in a real strong position to be a front runner for the governor’s race. Of course we know Mike Turner was mayor of Dayton before moving to Congress,” said Hannah.

The direction the city goes is also an important factor in who gets elected as well. In particular, Hannah believes there will be a debate on whether resources will continue going downtown to the Oregon District or to the surrounding areas.