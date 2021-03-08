Political expert talks about Democrats push for ‘pandemic assistance’ amongst economic recovery bill

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Rescue Plan has passed but lawmakers are still split on the legislation. Democrats call the bill “desperately needed” and Republicans call it a “liberal wishlist.”

Dr. Sean Wilson, professor of political science and law at Wright State University, pointed out that many former presidents have passed economic recovery legislation. However, he said President Joe Biden and Democrats have labeled it as “pandemic assistance” and that might come back on Biden later.

Wilson said that for now, Biden needs to worry about whether the legislation actually has an impact on things like unemployment and spending.

