Political expert on Biden’s quick use of executive orders

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden signed additional executive orders Thursday aim to continue the fight against COVID-19 in America.

Biden believes that before anything else, the current coronavirus crisis needs to be resolved.

Dr. Lee Hannah, associate professor of political science at Wright State University, said Biden estimates that the federal government needs to be more involved — a move that differs from former President Donald Trump, who put the onus on state governments.

Hannah said that signing 17 executive orders on day one is unheard of and that Trump didn’t get to 17 until early March 2017. While some could argue that the 10 orders related to the pandemic are unique to his presidency, others might think he is doing too much to erase Trump’s legacy.