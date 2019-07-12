Police ask for help to solve Dayton radio personality cold case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cold case from nearly 20 years ago is still unsolved and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck joined Mark Allan to talk about a cold case involving the murder of a local radio personality.

Radio personality Kelly Dee Wilson, who used the air name “Nikki Brooks” was found dead in her apartment on March 27, 2000.

When Wilson failed to show up to work, her co-workers attempted to check on her at her apartment. When they failed to make contact, they called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who gained entry to her apartment and found the radio personality deceased in her bathroom.

Prior to her death, Wilson had attended a party. She was found in an unnatural position and her apartment was in disarray. Wilson’s death was ruled unnatural based on evidence discovered at the scene. Her vehicle was parked outside but her keys were never discovered and her purse contents seemed to be removed and scattered.

When asked about how cold cases get solved after no progress has been made and many years have passed, Streck said, “A lot of times, we’re real close and we may know a lot more than the community knows we know. This one’s a hard one, we don’t have a lot of movement, so that’s why we keep coming back to the community and just begging for help to try to get Kelly and her family some justice.”

Authorities want the public to know that tips can be submitted to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office through calling the Special Investigations Unit at 937-225-6499, calling the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867), or through Facebook.

The Miami Valley Crime Stoppers provides rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of people charged with felony offenses.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.