Phase 1B starts off with a successful first day

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has transitioned into Phase 1B of it’s vaccine rollout plan, now offering doses to the elderly, medically vulnerable and school staff — a rollout plan that some are accusing of moving to slowly, while others want it to speed up.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said Phase 1B started off great for something never attempted before and required a great deal of coordination. He believes that the process will continue to improve as additional doses are delivered to the state.

Governor Mike DeWine announced that 96% of public schools have signed on and, as a result of that, will see their students return to in-person or hybrid classes by March 1. This means that school staff is that much closer to being vaccinated come February.

Colon said this is excellent news and that he is confident students and educators will be back in the classroom with added precautions to help ease the process.