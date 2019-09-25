Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry against Pres. Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, after two-thirds of House democrats indicated their support.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of the Center for Political Studies, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the impact of their decision.

President Donald Trump is denying that he told the president of Ukraine that his country would only get U.S. aid if they investigated the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden. He said he hoped people would be able to eventually see a transcript of the call. He says if his critics ever see it, they will be “very disappointed.

“This is quite a political calculation. I honestly think they’re beginning this process of entering into an inquiry about the impeachment before the President made it known he’s going to release this transcript. I think the Democrats have now found themselves in a pretty vulnerable position,” he said.

Ultimately, this move could hurt Democrats in the long-term, especially if the transcript does not reveal an impeachable offense.

If it comes to a formal impeachment, the Senate would serve as a jury. The GOP is in control in the Senate, where there is very little chance the President would be convicted.

