Paying down holiday debt

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holidays may be over but many of us are about to be visited by a ghost of Christmas past: holiday debt. John North of the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS this week with tips to work down what you owe.

“The average person this year spent $50 more than they spent last year in 2018,” he said. “It’s really important that you understand where that spending went.”

North says that for many of us, it became too easy to pull out that credit card when doing holiday shopping, and to ignore the actual amount racked up until the next month’s bill arrived.

“You want to take the credit card that has the highest percentage interest rate and start paying that off,” North said. “Then look at other ways, with extra cash that you might get from tax season, or maybe a raise at the beginning of the year, or some Christmas money that you may have ended up not spending.”

He adds that you should do your research if you are considering enlisting the help of a credit consolidation company. Try to talk with your credit card company yourself first to get your interest rate lowered or adjust your monthly payment.

