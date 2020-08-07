Pandemic impacting volunteer process

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus is affecting nearly every facet of daily life, including volunteering. Serving the community now looks different but the need for help is at an all-time high.
Carlye Rausch, program manager at Crayons to Classrooms, told 2 NEWS Thursday the pandemic has changed the volunteer process drastically.
“We have less than about 50 percent of our volunteers that have currently come back. Our program is taking kind of a big hit just because of making sure there’s enough space within our facility for our volunteers,” she said.
If you’re interested in volunteering with Crayons to Classrooms, click here.
