Pandemic impacting volunteer process

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus is affecting nearly every facet of daily life, including volunteering. Serving the community now looks different but the need for help is at an all-time high.

Carlye Rausch, program manager at Crayons to Classrooms, told 2 NEWS Thursday the pandemic has changed the volunteer process drastically.

“We have less than about 50 percent of our volunteers that have currently come back. Our program is taking kind of a big hit just because of making sure there’s enough space within our facility for our volunteers,” she said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Crayons to Classrooms, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS