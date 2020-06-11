Pandemic economic impact: Current trends & expectations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eased coronavirus restrictions are giving local economies a much-needed boost, although some businesses might not be seeing change right away.

Richard Stock, Director of the Business Research Group at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss these economic trends.

He says the state still has a long way to go in terms of getting citizens back to work.

“I think there will be long-term impacts on state and local government employment, higher education, maybe in the way in which people deal with some of those other sectors,” he said.

Stock says it’s possible that leisure and hospitality industries won’t return to the same extent as before the pandemic.