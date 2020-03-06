Pancreatic Cancer: Survival rates and risk factors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced this week that he has made it one year in his battle against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He released a video update as he continues to use his platform to raise awareness about the disease.

Trebek says it hasn’t been an easy year, sometimes asking himself if fighting was worth it, but he says he brushed those thoughts aside when he realized how many people were looking to him for inspiration.

Dr. James Sabiers, an oncologist with Kettering Health, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to talk about late stage pancreatic cancer.

“The treatments we have are improving dramatically,” he said. “Mr. Trebek is probably receiving the most aggressive therapy we have. Patients are doing far better today with these therapeutics.”

Dr. Sabiers says the hope is to learn more about the DNA mutations involved in cancer development in order to develop therapeutics to treat each individual case.

As it stands, there is no good screening test comparable to a mammography or colonoscopy that can detect pancreatic cancer, but as researchers learn more about the genetics that predispose an individual to cancer, they hope to develop testing in the near future.