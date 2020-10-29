Other states to watch come Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We’ve heard Ohio called a battleground state throughout this election cycle, but what are the other battlegrounds?

Dan Birdsong, a political science professor at the University of Dayton, said that Ohio is joined by Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Those three states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan really played a role [in the previous election]. It was really a difference of 77,000 votes across those three states that really made the difference,” Birdsong said.

As far as determining who the winner is the night of the election — Birdsong doesn’t think we’ll have a clear picture but that’s not something unusual in a presidential election.

However, if either candidate were to get 270 electoral votes before Ohio was counted, the nights winner would be a lot more apparent.

