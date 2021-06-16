Organizers preparing for a return to ‘normal’ for this years Dayton Air Show

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are excitedly preparing for a “normal” Dayton Air Show at the Dayton International Airport June 10 and 11.

Before the state’s health orders were lifted, organizers planned go ahead with the show in a “drive-in format. Guests would have purchased a 20’ x 20’ private viewing area, using half to park their car and the other to tailgate.

“We went from the governor making decisions to open things back up a bit, which allowed us to open the window to go to a normal show — which we prefer and we think everybody else will prefer,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the board for the Dayton Air Show.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the event, as well as:

USAF C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Army Golden Knights

AeroShell Aerobatic Team

Shockwave Jet Truck

Lucas Oil Airshows

Jacquie B

CareFlight Air and Mobile Services

Tickets can be purchased here or at your area Kroger stores.