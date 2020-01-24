Opening arguments continue in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – House managers continued Thursday to present their case in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

Thus far, not a lot of new information has been presented by the House managers, echoing what people heard during the hearings.

“If someone didn’t watch the House impeachment inquiry, then maybe this would be new information for them. But I’ve got to think most people who watched one will watch the other,” said Dr. Smith.

The House managers will continue making their case on Friday, with the President’s defense team starting to present their case on Saturday.

“I think they’ll start off with a constitutional argument, basically saying that the constitution requires a crime. The President hasn’t been indicted for a crime, they’re going to argue that therefore, there really are no grounds for impeachment,” says Dr. Smith.

His gut feeling, he says, is that witnesses will be called to testify.

“There are three or four Republicans who are really looking at this saying, ‘You know, we owe the country the opportunity to hear from as many people as we can and get as much information as we can before we make a decision.’”