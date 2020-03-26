Online Learning: Adjusting to digital courses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools, colleges, and universities were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve had to switch to online learning and several have postponed spring graduation ceremonies.

Rob McDole with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to talk about the move from an administrative perspective.

“It’s a culture shift. Students have been used to going to class every day, faculty the same, and now they’re having to go into this new normal of having to do their classes at home. That’s a difficult challenge for them,” he said.

McDole says the university was in a good position to make the switch thanks to recent upgrades with their technology, and students so far are rising to the challenge.