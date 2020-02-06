Online Credit Card Use: Recognizing scams and staying safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FBI is warning of new online threats to your personal and credit card information.

Cyber-criminals can break into a web server directly or break into a common server that supports many online shopping websites to compromise them all, stealing your credit card info.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Thursday with tips on keeping yourself safe while shopping online.

“There are lots of common servers that are out there, too, that many merchandisers will use. So your information you may have stored for one is on there for multiple different merchandisers,” he said.

You can protect yourself by opting to use a credit card over a debit card when making online purchases, never store your credit card information on websites, log off when you’re done, use a secure wi-fi network, and monitor your bank activity.