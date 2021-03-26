Oncologist on breast cancer becoming most diagnosed type of cancer worldwide

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Breast cancer has recently topped lung cancer as the most diagnosed type of cancer in the world.

Dr. Selyne Samuel, a breast surgical oncologist with Premier Health, said there are three reasons why this could be happening:

Women are starting their periods earlier, and experiencing menopause later. This allows hormones to produce for a longer period of time

A rise in a obesity, which has been shown to increase your risk of breast cancer

Advanced detection techniques are being used by more women and breast cancer is being caught more often because of it

Samuel said that better detection is a great thing in every situation. It allows people to be proactive in fighting against breast cancer.