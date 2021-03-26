Oncologist on breast cancer becoming most diagnosed type of cancer worldwide

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Breast cancer has recently topped lung cancer as the most diagnosed type of cancer in the world.

Dr. Selyne Samuel, a breast surgical oncologist with Premier Health, said there are three reasons why this could be happening:

  • Women are starting their periods earlier, and experiencing menopause later. This allows hormones to produce for a longer period of time
  • A rise in a obesity, which has been shown to increase your risk of breast cancer
  • Advanced detection techniques are being used by more women and breast cancer is being caught more often because of it

Samuel said that better detection is a great thing in every situation. It allows people to be proactive in fighting against breast cancer.

