Ohio’s role this election season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump’s visit to Wapakoneta over the weekend, Beto O’Rourke’s scheduled visit to Dayton Tuesday, and a Democratic debate headed to Westerville are all putting Ohio in the spotlight this election season.

Dan Birdsong, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss.

“No Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio,” he said. “It goes to show how important the electoral votes are for them to get to 270. It had been, really, a microcosm of the country and the demographics have shifted where it’s not demographically a microcosm, but economically speaking it’s very important.”

He goes on to say that the state typically doesn’t factor in as much during the primary.

“But for the general election, it’s key in large part because of its connection to the other Midwestern states and that bucket of electoral votes that really can help you get to that 270 mark.”

