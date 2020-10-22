Ohio sets single-day record of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending up

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the state setting another single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to follow Ohio Department of Health mandates — going as far as to bring former Gov. Chris Christie on to share his experience with the virus.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that a lot of bad things are coming together — like indoor activities and non-adherence to mask wearing and social distancing.

As far as hospitalizations go, Colon said locally our hospitals are handling it well. The infrastructure of most hospitals was designed to handle an influx but Colon warns that it does have its limits.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS