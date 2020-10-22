Ohio sets single-day record of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the state setting another single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to follow Ohio Department of Health mandates — going as far as to bring former Gov. Chris Christie on to share his experience with the virus.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that a lot of bad things are coming together — like indoor activities and non-adherence to mask wearing and social distancing.

As far as hospitalizations go, Colon said locally our hospitals are handling it well. The infrastructure of most hospitals was designed to handle an influx but Colon warns that it does have its limits.