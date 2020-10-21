Ohio remains a competitive state during the home stretch of the election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is in the home stretch with less than two weeks to go until the election. The country has seen record turnout for early voting, which includes voting absentee.

Dr. Lee Hannah, an associate professor of political science at Wright State University, said that its hard to tell whether the mass turnout is in response to the pandemic or general enthusiasm for the candidates this election.

Ohio still remains a battleground state, something Hannah said can be seen by the amount of campaign stops both parties are making throughout the state. Including several within a short drive of Dayton.