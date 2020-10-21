Ohio remains a competitive state during the home stretch of the election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is in the home stretch with less than two weeks to go until the election. The country has seen record turnout for early voting, which includes voting absentee.
Dr. Lee Hannah, an associate professor of political science at Wright State University, said that its hard to tell whether the mass turnout is in response to the pandemic or general enthusiasm for the candidates this election.
Ohio still remains a battleground state, something Hannah said can be seen by the amount of campaign stops both parties are making throughout the state. Including several within a short drive of Dayton.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Republicans say Democrats planning to pack the Supreme Court
- Fort Bragg deletes Twitter account, says hack led to lewd messages
- Man accused of raping 11-year-old arrested after leaving pregnant victim at ER, sheriff’s office says
- Florida senator leading effort to limit SCOTUS justices while Democrat says court packing won’t happen
- Spring Valley Village asking voters to approve street levy