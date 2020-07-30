Ohio House votes to remove Larry Householder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Republican lawmakers have chosen former state Supreme Court justice and current Rep. Bob Cupp to lead the Ohio House, replacing the speaker ousted amid a scandal.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the unfolding state bribery investigation involving Larry Householder.

“[Cupp’s] prior work in the Supreme Court not only illustrates his ability not only to really understand the law, but also many times when you look at a judge, you’re looking at someone who can be impartial, neutral, and he gives that sort of respectability that really they need at this point, so I think he was the best pick that he had,” he said.

He said he hopes this scandal serves as a wake up call to discourage similar behavior at the Statehouse in the future.

