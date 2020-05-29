Ohio child care facilities to soon reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The next big step in reopening Ohio will be happening this Sunday as day care and child care facilities can reopen with limited capacities and guidelines.

“We know that’s a critical part of getting back to the ‘new normal,’” said Dr. Jennifer Hauler with Miami Valley Hospital. “All of the day cares are going to be following the rules from the governor and the Department of Health, so enhanced social distancing, cleaning of common surfaces, but there are things parents can do, too.”

She suggests utilizing hand sanitizer both as you drop off your children and when you pick them up, and monitoring your child for any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Starting June 8, outdoor visitation can begin at assisted living facilities and certain intermediate care facilities.

“We still need to be pretty cautious and pretty careful. We need to make sure that we’re being very cognizant of all the great work that we’ve done in terms of making sure folks are wearing facial coverings or masking, that we’re using great hand sanitizing with any of these encounters,” said Dr. Hauler.

This visitation does not extend to nursing homes quite yet.