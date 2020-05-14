Ohio announces plans to reopen daycare centers, gyms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State leaders made new announcements Thursday regarding the reopening dates for places shut down by the pandemic, including daycares, pools, and gyms.

Dr. Roberto Colon tells 2 NEWS that he is concerned about how gyms will maintain safety standards.

“That is simply because a lot of the cleaning, if it’s not supervised adequately, is going to be up to the individual, particularly when we’re getting into areas like individual equipment,” he said.

Dr. Amy Acton has said Ohio cases have now been traced back as early as January.

“We did not, at least in our facilities, see a significant increase in the number of respiratory illnesses and things that we would have associated with COVID at that time,” said Dr. Colon.

He describes the months to come with “cautious optimism.”

“We are all hoping for the best but we have to be continuing to monitor, very closely, what is happening. I think the fact that we’re going to be spending more of the time outdoors is going to help reduce the risk of transmission and it is very important to highlight ‘reduce’ but not ‘eliminate,’” he said.

Dr. Colon stresses that it is not impossible to pass the virus on to others just because you are in an outdoor setting.