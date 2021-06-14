Novavax vaccine will likely find its place as vaccination rates decline, expert

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As vaccination rates begin to slow, U.S. biotech company Novavax announced that its two dose COVID vaccination is 90.4% effective.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the big difference between the Novavax vaccine and the others, is that it has pieces of spike protein that teach your body to create antibodies.

“I think right now, we’ve probably have sufficient amount of vaccines. And if you look at Novavax they’re probably not planning on moving on a [Emergency Use Authorization] until a little bit later on this year,” said Colon.

The company hopes the fourth vaccine will become a booster shot if those are needed as people approach the one year mark. Colon said renewed interest in vaccination once the 2021-22 school year begins could see it used as well.