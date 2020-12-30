Dietician gives some tips on how to make the best weight loss resolution

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Another year has come and gone. For some 2020 has been a terrible year that has led to terrible habits, for others, keeping inside made the year pass with flying colors. Regardless, New Year’s Day is approaching and with it, New Year’s Resolutions.

Diana Weathers, a dietician at Premier Weight Loss Solutions, said the most important thing to do to get the ball rolling is starting small. In the case of weight loss, setting smaller targeted goals rather than one big goal can help keep you engaged.

Diets are often associated with the New Year, as people leave the holidays feeling like they’ve put on a few pounds. Weathers cautions against going with current fad diets though, she said that people typically don’t stick with those compared to more reasonable diets.

For best results Weathers recommends getting a variety of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, taking a multivitamin and maybe even vitamin-D for the colder months we’re stuck inside.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS