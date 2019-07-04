New scams targeting hotel guests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – John North with the Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS this week with details about potential scams you could encounter during your stay at a hotel while on vacation this summer.

Scammers may call your room and pose as hotel employees, asking for your credit card information. They may say their computer system went down or there is a problem with your credit card, and they need to verify the number. They might even claim its an immediate necessity, and that they need it to meet an audit deadline.

These calls can happen at any time of day but are more likely to occur early in the morning. The hope for scammers is that they will catch you while you’re sleeping, so you’re less likely to question the call or get up to walk down to the front desk.

Those who fall victim to this scam typically find thousands of dollars’ worth of bogus charges on their cards the next day.

To keep yourself from being victimized:

Never give out your credit card or banking information over the phone to someone who calls you. Hotels will not ask for his information over the phone.

If there is a problem with your credit card, the hotel should know before you even finish checking in and will ask for another method of payment.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be a hotel employee, hang up and walk down to the front desk yourself.

If you fall victim to the scam, file a police report and contact your credit card company immediately.

Aside from this scam, also be wary of hotel look-alike web sites that collect your credit card information.

Scammers may put fake restaurant menus in hotel rooms and when you call the number to place your order, they collect your credit card information for their own use.

Be cautious when it comes to free Wi-Fi connections as well. Make sure your connection is secure and hosted by the hotel, as a bogus connection can give scammers access to your computer.

