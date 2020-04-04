New rapid testing kits developed for hospitalized patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health has announced new rapid testing for hospitalized coronavirus patients. Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Friday with the details.

“This really is a gamechanger for us. What it allows us to do is be able to get a test result now in a matter of hours rather than days like we were getting before, which really puts us in a position to make quicker decisions,” he said. “It can detect the virus with very good accuracy so that if we have a negative test, we have a very high ability to rely on those results.”

He says the lack of testing capabilities up to this point has been one of the most frustrating parts of this experience from both a patient and healthcare worker standpoint.

“It really allows us to be able to focus adequately when we need to be taking care of those patients. It allows us to be able to recognize earlier those patients that have a higher chance of getting worse when they do have COVID-19,” he said.

In addition to hospitalized patients, the testing will be available to health care workers on the frontlines.

“It’s very important to be able to recognize when one of our health care workers becomes ill to know if it is coronavirus, if it’s that COVID-19, not only to be able to be aware for their own health but also to see who else could have potentially been exposed or if there were any patients that we have to worry about,” Dr. Colon said.

He went on to say that hospitals in the area are preparing and ramping up for an expected surge in cases in the coming weeks.