New Hampshire primary now underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In New Hampshire Tuesday, voters in one of the country’s smallest states are making a big impact in the first primary of the 2020 election season.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a history and law professor at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

The Democrats have found themselves in somewhat disarray following the chaotic Iowa caucus.

“This amounted ultimately to just a bad technical effort,” he said. “There will be a lot of discussion about this in the future. But ultimately, Iowa’s not the critical state, I don’t think. So what happens there could affect some of the candidates somewhat, but I don’t think it’s going to affect the overall outcome that much.”

When it comes to New Hampshire, Dr. Clauson says that it’s a state known for its independent voters, and there are a lot of independents registered in the state.

“As for the Democrats, it’s kind of hard to say at this point. If you say Sanders, yes, he’s going to be the definite favorite but it’s not at all definite at this point,” he said.