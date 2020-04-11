New CDC guidelines for reporting and counting cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new coronavirus guidelines that change the way cases and deaths are counted. The count now includes probable cases as well.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to talk about the impact of those guidelines.

“What the new definition will allow us to do is to be able to not have to be limited by testing ability only to be able to count the number. So it may give us a bit of a better indication of how many people are actually suffering from this, and more importantly in those cases that unfortunately pass away before we do have the ability to test them,” he said.

Some are worried that these guidelines will falsely inflate the numbers, for example, if someone dies unexpectedly months after having coronavirus and antibodies are found in their blood.

“We don’t use that suspicion for COVID-19 too loosely. It’s most important in those situations where perhaps we have close contacts with an individual in a nursing facility or within the household where we don’t have the ability to test but there’s a very high degree of suspicion,” said Dr. Colon.

He adds that these guidelines should not take the place of testing for the confirmed illness.