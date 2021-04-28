New AHA study finds ‘perfect’ balance of fruits, vegetables for longer life

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study from the American Heart Association reveal what the organization believes to be the “perfect” combination of both fruits and vegetables to give you a longer life.

“The recommendation is about five fruits and vegetables per day. The recommended breakdown is three vegetables and two fruits,” said Allison Denko, a dietician with Premier Health.

Denko said that at this level, studies show that risks of cancer, diabetes and heart disease begin to diminish as well. Even if you can’t meet that five per day recommendation, Denko said more fruits and vegetables will definitely help.

To make eating fruits and vegetables more attainable to most, Denko recommends incorporating them into every meal. Adding berries or a banana to your breakfast, an apple to lunch and some microwavable steam bags of veggies to your dinner could go a long way.