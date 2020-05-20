New advisory loosens more restrictions in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is moving forward with easing more restrictions in Ohio. The state is now recommending that Ohioans stay at home, but they are no longer required to under a new “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” advisory.

“I think we have to start trusting each other,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “Going forward, we all have to take responsibility for how are actions are going to be affecting everybody else. We have to realize that if we collectively do not do that, we’re going to end up being back to square one again.”

When health experts first looked into the disease, predictions indicated that one infected person could potentially infect two or three others. That statistic has now been reduced to one person infecting one other person, due largely in part to the social distancing restrictions put in place.