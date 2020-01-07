Navigating fad diets, fitness plans in the new year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Losing weight, getting fit, and going on a diet are among the most common New Year’s resolutions, and fad diets seem to grow in popularity this time of year.

Stephani Knisley, a clinical dietitian with Kettering Medical Center, joined 2 NEWS Monday to talk about navigating the trends and how to find a plan that works for you.

Weight loss is more than calorie-counting and hitting the gym. To make progress, you must have a good understanding of your eating habits and how that relates to exercise.

Be wary of diets that promise you fast results or ones that make you starve yourself.

“Slow is better. Over time, you can sustain it, and you’re not struggling, you won’t rebound your weight again,” she said.

She does note that the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet do have some research supporting their use for different health conditions.

If you’re trying to revamp your fitness behaviors, even small steps can help like incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet, whole grains, eating the healthier kinds of meats and fish.

Knisley says that officials recommend that you lose no more than 1-2 pounds per week.

“If you’re seeing much more than that, it’s probably not a long-term diet that you can follow,” she said.

