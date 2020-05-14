Navigating allergies and dietary restrictions during a pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One thing that has become more complicated in today’s world as of late is the navigation of allergies and dietary restrictions in a time of shortages and panic buying at grocery stores.

Diana Weathers, a registered dietician with Premier Health, offered advice for those who may have to think outside the box to get their products.

“You expect to go there and be able to get a lot of gluten-free products or those special dietary products that you need and they just aren’t always there,” she said.

She encourages shoppers to consider a specialty store that might be less busy, or even shopping online to find what you need.

While grocery delivery or curbside pickup is perhaps a safer option for those who don’t want to expose themselves to others, substitutions made by those shoppers could pose a health risk for someone with food allergies if they are not careful.

Weathers recommends delivery over curbside pickup, since many platforms utilize texting between the customer and shopper to approve any substitutions.