Navigating a ‘new normal’ as Ohio slowly reopens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Outdoor dining in restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, and other businesses made it through their first weekend of Ohio’s reopening process. All businesses have specific state guidelines to follow, but some people are worried about whether those precautions are enough.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says it could take anywhere from two to four weeks for medical experts to determine if reopening the state has had a significant impact on virus numbers.

“We are expecting that there will be some increase, it’s going to be a matter of how much of an increase,” he said.

Dr. Colon continued, “As we have been able to gradually decrease the number of people in communities with it, as we’ve been doing our social distancing, we’ve been able to reduce that spread. So now instead of one person infecting two, we’re actually reducing the number of people infected to 1:1.”

Although we’ve been successful in flattening the curve, this doesn’t mean it’s okay to return to “normal.”

“That, right now, is not something that we should be realistically looking at. We have to get used to what our new normal is. I am hopeful that we are going to weather this without getting into that overwhelming stage that we were all worried about before, but we have to realize that there are going to be some changes we have to make, and social distancing is one of those,” said Dr. Colon.