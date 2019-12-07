1  of  2
Breaking News
17-year-old shot, killed in Middletown I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash
Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

NATO Summit: Tension between President, world leaders

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year’s NATO summit showcased the tension between President Trump and other world leaders. Dr. Glen Duerr, Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss.

French President Emmanuel Macron sparred over what to do next when it comes to ISIS, and a hot mic moment captured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau venting about the President’s tardiness.

Trump ended up canceling a planned press conference and heading back to the U.S. hours ahead of schedule.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS