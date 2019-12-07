NATO Summit: Tension between President, world leaders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year’s NATO summit showcased the tension between President Trump and other world leaders. Dr. Glen Duerr, Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss.

French President Emmanuel Macron sparred over what to do next when it comes to ISIS, and a hot mic moment captured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau venting about the President’s tardiness.

Trump ended up canceling a planned press conference and heading back to the U.S. hours ahead of schedule.

