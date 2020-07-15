Moving forward with reopening Ohio as virus cases rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has averaged more than a thousand new coronavirus cases each day for the past three weeks.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. provided a hoped-for immune boost.

“The harder part is first proving that it is safe, then that it is effective, and then being able to manufacture it in enough of an amount to be able to help a large number of people,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

Montgomery County remains at a Level 3 designation from the state, meaning masks are required in public.

“We have got to all get in on this. We all have to be wearing the mask, we have to reduce the spread of the disease. What everyone has to realize is that in order for the masks to work to the best possible way, everyone has to wear them,” said Dr. Colon.