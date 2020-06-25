More young people testing positive for virus

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the fourth highest increase in cases in 24 hours since reporting began. We are up 892 cases from Wednesday.

Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Thursday. He says now that testing is open to anyone, more young people are testing positive for the virus.

“I think we’re getting testing on that patient population more frequently and also people have been in quarantine for a long time and I think there’s been a lot of areas where people need to go back to doing their social distancing, wearing their masks when appropriate, and just resuming some of the cautious activities that keep us all safe,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS