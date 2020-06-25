More young people testing positive for virus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the fourth highest increase in cases in 24 hours since reporting began. We are up 892 cases from Wednesday.

Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Thursday. He says now that testing is open to anyone, more young people are testing positive for the virus.

“I think we’re getting testing on that patient population more frequently and also people have been in quarantine for a long time and I think there’s been a lot of areas where people need to go back to doing their social distancing, wearing their masks when appropriate, and just resuming some of the cautious activities that keep us all safe,” he said.