More testing sites coming to the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine is pushing for more widespread coronavirus testing, especially in the Miami Valley.

Dr. Steven Burdette, Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Miami Valley Hospital, says widespread testing can help determine how prevalent the virus is in the community.

“The amazing thing about this virus is that 35-40 percent of patients will have zero symptoms. You could be walking around with this virus, you could be contagious, you could be spreading it to other people and not even know it,” he said.

Dr. Burdette believes if health experts can observe an accurate snapshot of what’s happening in the community with healthy citizens, it will be easier to keep those people away from those who may be higher risk.

He encourages the continued use of masks if you know will be around a lot of other people in an enclosed space, such as the grocery store.