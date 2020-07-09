More Ohio counties under red ‘Level 3’ alert from the state

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More Ohio counties have entered the state’s red “Level 3” zone because of the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says the rate at which Montgomery County receives new information about the presence of the virus fits in nicely with the state’s effort to provide a weekly Public Health Advisory map.

“The thing that doesn’t come across, necessarily, to the public that is understood by the agencies that are making some of these decisions is where most of these cases are located,” he said. “That’s something that still is very, very important, that we’re able to report today that actually 63 percent of these new cases are out in the community.”

Ohio is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations across the state, including at Miami Valley Hospital.

“Although we are seeing an increase in those numbers, they still account for a very low percentage of the total volume that we have in the hospital,” Dr. Colon said. At last update, 7 percent of patients at Miami Valley Hospital are for COVID-related illnesses.

He says the majority of patients who are being routinely tested for COVID pre-operatively are not being counted toward that percentage. If a patient is admitted for a different reason and turns out to have the virus, that will be reported as a hospitalization.