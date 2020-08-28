Montgomery County returns to Level 3 alert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Miami Valley counties are under a red “Level 3” alert as of August 27, including Montgomery County, after temporarily dropping to a Level 2 last week.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss the Miami Valley’s progress.

During his Thursday news conference, Governor Mike DeWine said there will soon be an order that will have specific requirements for schools to report coronavirus cases.

“I think this is a great start, especially since we’re going from nothing,” he said. “Most of these education institutions had no disease-tracking plans at all, so I think this is a great mechanism for us to be able to more safely continue to bump back up our operations, especially as we’re still seeing some significant disease activity in our area.”

Earlier this week, the CDC announced new guidelines saying people who were directly exposed to the virus but were not showing symptoms do not need to get tested.

“I think it was probably a very premature statement to make and led to way too much confusion,” said Dr. Colon. “There are absolutely situations where you do want to be testing those close contacts. It’s very likely that they were trying to limit how many people were getting asymptomatic testing and trying to clarify that statement, but I believe their initial guidance this week actually had the opposite effect.”