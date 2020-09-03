Montgomery County lands #2 spot for highest virus occurrence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is now seeing the second highest rate of occurrence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio. In the last two weeks, five Miami Valley counties rank in the Top 10: Montgomery, Darke, Shelby, Mercer, and Auglaize.
Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to talk about the growing infection rate. He feels the spike in cases at the University of Dayton is playing a large part in the county’s jump.
